Police hunt Luton man wanted for actual bodily harm and false imprisonment

Armaan Mahmood. Picture: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Police have released a picture of a man from Luton wanted for “a number of offences”.

Armaan Mahmood’s last known address was in Grosvenor Road, but he also has links to Hemel Hempstead.

The 20-year-old is wanted for multiple crimes - including actual bodily harm and false imprisonment.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said: “Anyone who sees Mahmood, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at or call the non-emergency number 101. Quote crime reference 41/75024/25.

“If you have seen Mahmood in the last few moments, please dial 999.”