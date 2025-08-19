Police hunt Luton man wanted for actual bodily harm and false imprisonment
Armaan Mahmood’s last known address was in Grosvenor Road, but he also has links to Hemel Hempstead.
The 20-year-old is wanted for multiple crimes - including actual bodily harm and false imprisonment.
Hertfordshire Constabulary said: “Anyone who sees Mahmood, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at or call the non-emergency number 101. Quote crime reference 41/75024/25.
“If you have seen Mahmood in the last few moments, please dial 999.”