Police hunt man over incident at recreation ground in Dunstable

Do you recognise the man in this CCTV image issued by Beds Police?

By News team
Monday, 5th September 2022, 4:02 pm
Updated Monday, 5th September 2022, 4:10 pm

They believe he has information about an incident that took place at Bennett Memorial Recreation Ground, Dunstable, on Tuesday, August 30.

Officers understand there may have been quite a few witnesses to the incident and are appealing for anyone with information about the incident or to come forward.

If you recognise the person in the image, call Beds police on 101 or visit https://orlo.uk/ASIDA

Please quote reference. 40/50532/22.