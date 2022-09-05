Police hunt man over incident at recreation ground in Dunstable
Do you recognise the man in this CCTV image issued by Beds Police?
By News team
Monday, 5th September 2022, 4:02 pm
Updated
Monday, 5th September 2022, 4:10 pm
They believe he has information about an incident that took place at Bennett Memorial Recreation Ground, Dunstable, on Tuesday, August 30.
Officers understand there may have been quite a few witnesses to the incident and are appealing for anyone with information about the incident or to come forward.
If you recognise the person in the image, call Beds police on 101 or visit https://orlo.uk/ASIDA
Most Popular
-
1
Appeal after masked thieves ambush driver and steal van in Luton
-
2
Man in critical condition after being stabbed by gang in Luton this morning
-
3
New appeal for information after teenager is attacked with baseball bats in Luton
-
4
Luton council slammed after Travellers move on to Wandon Recreation Park
-
5
Police want to speak to these people about e-scooter theft in Luton
Please quote reference. 40/50532/22.