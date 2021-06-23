Police hunt man wanted over historic rape of girl in Luton

Police would like to speak to Abad Hussain, 40, as part of their investigation.

PC Benjamin Robertson, investigating, said: “We are asking for help in locating Hussain, who we want to speak to in connection with a non-recent rape of a girl in Luton.

“We are urging anyone who recognises him or has information about his whereabouts to contact us in the first instance.

Abad Hussain

“If anyone knows of his whereabouts and is assisting him in any way, you may be at risk of committing a criminal offence.”

Anyone with any information that may assist officers with locating this man is asked to contact the police by visiting their online reporting centre or by calling 101, and ask to speak to PC Robertson.