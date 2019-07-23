Police hunt man who robbed pair at knife-point in early hours of Tuesday

Police are on the hunt for a man with 'an eastern European accent' after a knifepoint robbery took place in Dunstable in the early hours of Tuesday morning

At approximately 3.00am, two people were threatened by a man with a knife as they were sitting in a red Volkwagen Up, at Sainsbury’s on Luton Road.

The man demanded they get out of the vehicle, which he then stole and drove off.

Police were called and the vehicle was recovered abandoned in Strathmore Avenue, Luton.

The offender is described as white, approximately 5’10”, aged in his mid to late 30s. He was bald, and was wearing a plain white t-shirt and grey jogging bottoms. He spoke with what is believed to be an eastern European accent.

Detective Sergeant Ryan Barnes, investigating, said: “This is a very concerning incident and we are keen to find the man responsible.

“If you saw the red Volkswagen car early this morning, travelling between Dunstable and Luton, or if you saw a man matching this description, please come forward, as it could help us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DS Barnes via the online reporting centre, or by calling 101 and quoting reference 37 of 23 July.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.