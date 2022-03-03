Police hunt man who sexually assaulted woman in Luton

A woman was sexually assaulted in Luton on Monday evening (February 28), prompting a police appeal for information.

Between 6pm and 7pm the victim was attacked by a man described as wearing black clothing in the Stockingstone Road area.

Officers would like to hear from anybody who saw anything suspicious in and around Stockingstone Road, Heywood Drive and Richmond Hill around that time.

Detective Inspector Lorraine Coombes ,from Bedfordshire Police’s RASSO team, which investigate serious sexual offences said: “This attack was unprovoked and distressing for the victim involved and our team of officers are working closely to support the victim, whilst urgently progressing enquiries to identify the man involved.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in this area, either on foot or travelling in a vehicle who may have had access to a dash camera and may have recorded anyone in the area, that could assist us with our investigation.

“This was a busy time of the day when many people would have been travelling home from work.

“We would also like to reassure people that we believe this is an isolated incident and we are providing an increased police presence whilst we continue with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it via the force’s online reporting centre through beds.police.uk/ro/report or by calling 101, quoting Operation Exist.