Police hunt man with Luton links after he fails to show up in court FOUR times

Mark Nevard. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Police have released this picture of a man they are hunting after he failed to appear at court four times.

Mark Nevard, 53, is known to frequent Luton town centre.

Inspector Mike Hobbs, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “I would urge anyone with any information about Nevard’s whereabouts to contact us. It’s possible that he has changed his appearance by changing his hair.

“If you would prefer to report information anonymously, you can do this by calling the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Anyone with information about Nevard’s location can contact police online or call 101 using reference 40/11246/24