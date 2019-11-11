Police hunt masked men after aggravated burglary in Luton

Police are investigating after masked men assaulted the occupant of a house during an aggravated burglary in Luton on Friday.

At around 8.15pm on Friday, November 8, two men in balaclavas forced their way into a property on Handcross Road, Luton.

Crime

The two masked men assaulted one of the occupants before searching the property.

The offenders are described as white males of a medium build, they were both wearing black clothing and a balaclava.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, investigating, said: “This was a nasty incident, which left the victim with minor injuries and visibly shaken up.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who saw two men in the area at the time of the offence who were acting suspiciously."

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 40/64762/19

> Alternatively, you can report information online at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report or by calling independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.