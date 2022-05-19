Police hunt wanted Dunstable man - but urge public not to approach him

Police are hunting for a Dunstable man after he failed to attend a police station following bail.

Reece Jones, 30, from Dunstable was arrested in relation to an assault on a police officer.

Hertfordshire police are appealing for help to trace him – but have warned people not to approach him and instead contact them on 101 or online quoting crime reference 41/68522/21.

Reece Jones

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.