Police hunt wanted Dunstable man - but urge public not to approach him

If you see him contact police

By Laura Hutchinson
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 2:57 pm

Police are hunting for a Dunstable man after he failed to attend a police station following bail.

Reece Jones, 30, from Dunstable was arrested in relation to an assault on a police officer.

Hertfordshire police are appealing for help to trace him – but have warned people not to approach him and instead contact them on 101 or online quoting crime reference 41/68522/21.

Reece Jones

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

Jones has connections to Dunstable and Luton as well as Hoddesdon, Waltham Cross and Hitchin in Hertfordshire.

