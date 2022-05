Connor Moriarty, 26, who is from Luton, has close links to Leighton Buzzard, Houghton Regis and Northamptonshire. He is also wanted in connection with a burglary.

Detective Inspector Alison Whitworth said: “We are asking that you do not approach him but instead contact us immediately with any information.”

Call police on 101 or it report online at http://www.beds.police.uk quoting reference 40/10482/22 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.