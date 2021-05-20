Police hunt wanted man who has links to Luton, but could be anywhere in Bedfordshire

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a wanted man who has links to Luton, but could be anywhere in the county.

Xhuljan Rexha, 20, is wanted for failing to appear at court for possession of an offensive weapon, and for a public order offence.

PC James Holohan from the force’s Crime Investigation Team said: “We are currently following a number of lines of enquiry and are now appealing for anyone who knows of his whereabouts to get in touch.”

Xhuljan Rexha