Stevie Quigg

Police are hunting a wanted man with links to the Bedfordshire area.

Stevie Quigg is wanted by Norfolk Police for failing to appear at court.

The 31-year-old is described as white, approximately 5'7", of slim build, with short brown hair, a brown beard and blue eyes.

He has scars on the side of his eye, in his hairline and on his right little finger. He also has multiple tattoos on his arm and one on his right middle finger.

Quigg is known to frequent the Norwich and Bedford areas.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101.