Police hunt wanted man with links to Luton

Cristi Sandu. Pic: Northants Police

Police have released a photo of a wanted man they are trying to trace.

Cristi Sandy, 27, is wanted after failing to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on May 20.

Sandu, who has links to Luton, failed to attend court after being charged with criminal damage, following an incident at a business in Daventry in February last year.

Anyone who has seen him, or who knows of his whereabouts, can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online, quoting incident number 25000292891.