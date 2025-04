Daniel Till. Picture: Herts Police

Hertfordshire Police have released a picture of a wanted man who could be in Luton or Dunstable.

Daniel Till, 50, is wanted on recall to prison and has links to the towns, as well as Borehamwood and Croxley Green.

The force said: “If you have information on his whereabouts, please report it.”

Call 101, report online or speak to an operator via an online chat.