Police hunt wanted teenager who fled while being arrested in Dunstable

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are hunting for a 19-year-old who fled from officers as they tried to arrest him in Dunstable.

The teenager, who was wanted for a burglary in another county, was collared by police in High Street South just after 4pm yesterday (Tuesday).

But he ran away as police were arresting him – and despite an “extensive search of the area”, including using the police helicopter, he has not been found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...