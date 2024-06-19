Police hunt wanted teenager who fled while being arrested in Dunstable

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 19th Jun 2024, 14:12 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2024, 14:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police are hunting for a 19-year-old who fled from officers as they tried to arrest him in Dunstable.

The teenager, who was wanted for a burglary in another county, was collared by police in High Street South just after 4pm yesterday (Tuesday).

But he ran away as police were arresting him – and despite an “extensive search of the area”, including using the police helicopter, he has not been found.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bedfordshire Police said: “It is not believed the suspect poses a risk to the wider community, but anyone with information to support police efforts to locate him is asked to call 101 or report online, quoting reference 40/33432/24.”