Police identify 14-year-old Luton girl as drowning victim in Clacton-on-Sea

Essex Police has confirmed that a 14-year-old girl from Luton drowned in Clacton-on-Sea yesterday.

The girl, who has been named as Malika Shamas, is understood to have travelled to the seaside resort with a group of around 30 people, but she and two teenage relatives got into difficulty in the water.

Clacton-on-Sea

A 15-year-old girl was pulled to safety and is expected to make a full recovery, while it took longer for rescuers to reach the 18-year-old man and the victim, who tragically later died.

The young man is still being treated and remains in a critical condition. The coastguard were assisted by several members of the public in the rescue.

Acting Det Supt Paul Wells stated: “At this early stage, we believe that three teenagers got into difficulty at sea and were recovered from the water, close to Clacton Pier.

“A teenage boy and girl were taken to hospital in a critical condition.

“Of these, a 14-year-old girl has died in hospital, an 18-year-old man is stable but remains in a critical condition, and a 15-year-old girl is expected to make a full recovery.

“The three casualties are related. Immediate family members have been informed and are at hospital.”