Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Police in Central Bedfordshire want to hear your questions and concerns ahead of a live session on Facebook tonight (March 14).

The virtual broadcast will start at 5.30pm across Bedfordshire Police’s main Facebook page, and Leighton Buzzard, Biggleswade and Dunstable community policing teams’ profiles, with Chief Inspector Jim Goldsmith and his community inspectors answering your queries.

The force said: “What is your biggest concern about crime in your local area? We are hosting a live virtual session for our local community policing team to answer your questions and talk to you about their activities in the towns, villages and rural areas of Central Bedfordshire.

“Including ... Dunstable, Leighton Buzzard, Flitwick, Houghton Regis, Sandy, Shefford, Ampthill, Biggleswade, Cranfield, Marston Moretaine, Toddington, Potton, Woburn and other villages.”