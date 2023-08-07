News you can trust since 1891
Police in Luton join forces with crime prevention specialists to combat catalytic converter theft

Deterrent labels to display in cars were also given out
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 7th Aug 2023, 14:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 14:35 BST

Bedfordshire Police teamed up with STS Tyre Pros and crime prevention specialists SmartWater last month to provide free security marking for catalytic converters, in a bid to reduce thefts in Luton.

During the crime prevention event on July 29, the force worked with SmartWater at the STS Tyre Pros Luton branch in the Madford Retail Park on Dunstable Road.

Drivers had their vehicle’s devices marked with SmartWater forensic protection for free. Once catalytic converters are marked, SmartWater formula reference numbers and vehicle registrations are logged on a national database – making the converter easily identifiable if stolen and more difficult for criminals to sell on.

Lesley Johnson, Designing Out Crime Officer for Bedfordshire Police, said: “Security marking not only helps owners protect their vehicles and avoid financial losses, but it also serves as a proactive measure to deter thieves and disrupt criminal activity.”

Lesley added: “It was great to see so many people taking advantage of this service and taking steps to protect their property.”