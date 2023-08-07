Bedfordshire Police teamed up with STS Tyre Pros and crime prevention specialists SmartWater last month to provide free security marking for catalytic converters, in a bid to reduce thefts in Luton.

During the crime prevention event on July 29, the force worked with SmartWater at the STS Tyre Pros Luton branch in the Madford Retail Park on Dunstable Road.

Drivers had their vehicle’s devices marked with SmartWater forensic protection for free. Once catalytic converters are marked, SmartWater formula reference numbers and vehicle registrations are logged on a national database – making the converter easily identifiable if stolen and more difficult for criminals to sell on.

Lesley Johnson, Designing Out Crime Officer for Bedfordshire Police, said: “Security marking not only helps owners protect their vehicles and avoid financial losses, but it also serves as a proactive measure to deter thieves and disrupt criminal activity.”