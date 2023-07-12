Police have ‘laid down the law’ after stopping a van driver with multiple huge rolls of carpet sticking out of his vehicle in Luton.

Officers pulled over the motorist after spotting the unusually large load poking out from the doors of his blue VW Transporter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And taking to Twitter, they joked they would not be sweeping the issue under the carpet.

The van pictured with multiple rolls of carpet sticking out of the side and rear doors. (Pictured: Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit via Twitter)

Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said their patrol had noticed the van as it drove down Ashcroft Road, on Saturday (July 8).

And they called the driver onto the carpet after their concerns about the dangerous cargo were proved right with the driver hitting the wing mirror of a parked car while being flagged down.

Social media users were equally quick to poke fun at the motorist's attempts to shift the huge pieces of fabric. One wrote: “His collar was definitely felt...” Another asked: “Laying down the law?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A further user joked: “Are there any under laying reasons for his behaviour? If so he needs a made-to-measure punishment if he gets carpeted by the magistrate.” While a fourth said: “Come on guys, no need for the pile on.”

A spokesperson from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: “Officers stopped this vehicle in order to speak with the driver.

“As the driver pulled to the nearside, he collided with a wing mirror of a parked vehicle (point proven in relation to the danger).