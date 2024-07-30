Police in Luton looking for owner ‘stolen’ mountain bike

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 30th Jul 2024
Officers are trying to reunite a bike suspected of being stolen with its rightful owner after it was found in Luton.

Bedfordshire Police said: “If you recognise this bike as being yours, please contact 101 and quote reference LU/030284/24, and be asked to be contacted by PC 1539.”

Proof of ownership, including photos and receipts, is required from the owner to get the black mountain bike back.