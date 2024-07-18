Police in Luton stop 'poorly driven' car - and discover it was stolen two months ago
Officers spotted the vehicle when it was being badly driven on Saturday (July 13) on Links Way.
The driver was reported for having no insurance, and the vehicle was recovered to Bedfordshire Police's holding company.
Luton Community Policing Team wrote on social media: "Over the weekend whilst on lates, officers out on patrols in ASB hotspots saw this vehicle being driven poorly in the Icknield area.
"Initially, checks showed the vehicle registered to someone completely different and in Essex...copper's nose activated.
"Some further digging showed the vehicle to be on false plates and stolen just over two months ago.
"#1InCustody and vehicle recovered."