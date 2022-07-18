Police in (poor quality) CCTV appeal following assault in Luton

Do you recognise this unrecognisable man?

That's the question Bedfordshire Police are hoping some sharp-eyed person can answer.

The pictures prompted an understandable outpouring of mickey-taking online, with one person even saying, “In all honesty, I wouldn’t recognise this even if it was me.”

In fairness, it's not Beds Police's fault this picture is so bad

But, there is a serious reason behind the police’s appeal as the pictures have been released in connection with an assault in Icknield Way, Luton, on July 3.

A police spokesman said: “We believe he may be able to help us with our inquiries.

“We understand these pictures are low resolution, but we are hoping someone who was in the area at the time may have some information.”