Police "increasingly concerned" for missing man last seen in Dunstable on Bank Holiday Monday

Missing Alan. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

Police have released an image of a missing man last seen in Dunstable, as they are growing "increasingly concerned" for his welfare.

Alan was last seen leaving an address in the town by his friends around 5.30am yesterday morning (August 26).

He is described as white, with a stocky build, short brown hair, and a goatee beard. He has a distinctive scar on his nose and also has his eyebrow pierced. However, it is unknown what he might be wearing.

To report information contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 or report online quoting the reference 65 of August 26.