Police investigate after a man was attacked and robbed in Luton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed in Luton in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Between 12.30am and 12.50am the victim was on Ashburnham Road, near the junction with Newcombe Road, when he was approached by two men who asked him for the time.

When he took out his phone from his pocket the men attacked him before taking his phone and his backpack and running off.

The offenders were described as in their 20’s with Jamaican accents.

The first man was mixed race, about 6ft 2ins and of muscly build with facial stubble, wearing a black Nike woolly hat, a black zip up hooded jumper with blue on the shoulders and black trousers.

The second man was described as black, around 5ft 11ins and stocky with a gold tooth, wearing a black woolly hat and a black Nike tracksuit which had a grey stripe running down the arms and legs, and black Nike trainers.

Detective Constable Richard Marshall, investigating, said: “This was a traumatic incident and I am seeking any information that will help us to find those responsible.

“Violence will not be tolerated and I urge anyone who witnessed the incident or saw men matching the description in the area at the time to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 40/28784/2018.