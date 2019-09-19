Police investigate after arson attack and nine cars smashed in Luton

Bedfordshire Police is investigating after a car was set on fire in Luton, while nine others were broken into nearby.

A Beds Police spokesman said: "We are appealing for information following an arson and nine car break ins, in broad daylight, in Luton on Saturday, September 7.

Police

"At approximately 9.10am the police were called to a report of a car being on fire.

"The officers attended and found nine cars, parked near a roundabout between Kimpton Road, New Airport Way and Vauxhall Way, were damaged with windows being smashed and one vehicle set alight.

"Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call us on 101 and quote reference number 81 of 7 September."