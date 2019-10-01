Police investigate after disability car was stolen from outside Luton home

A man from Luton is appealing for the public's help after his disability car was stolen from outside his home.

Martin Shanley's disability car was parked on Spinney Road, Luton, when it was stolen on Thursday, September 26.

Police

Martin is appealing for the public's help in getting back the contents of the car, he had his late wife's death certificate and some photos of her in the car as he was sorting out a headstone, his mobility scooter was also left in there.

He said: "It's the sentimental things like the photos and the death certificate, it was her funeral pack with all documents in, I was getting a head stone made for her, that's why they were in the car.

"I don't hold much hope in getting anything back from the car but it would be nice if I could get the photos and documents back."

Police are investigating the theft, a spokesman for the force said: "We were called at around 11.10pm on Thursday (26 September) to a report that a vehicle had been stolen from an address in Spinney Road, Luton.

"It is believed that the driver’s side window had been smashed as there was broken glass on the floor."

The car is a red Vauxhall Mokka, registration KP19 WSA.

Martin added: "The mobility scooter was also in the car, I can walk short distances but losing the car left me restricted, it was difficult for me to get to the shops.

"I have been given a hire car until the insurance is sorted, but the scooter won't be covered by the insurance."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 40/55671/19.