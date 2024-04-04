Police investigate after 'gun fired' outside supermarket in Dunstable
They were called to the scene on Tuesday
Police are investigating after a suspected gunshot outside of Lidl in Dunstable.
The force was called on Tuesday (April 2) to a “suspected firearms discharge” outside of the supermarket in Luton Road, but police believe the incident happened between 10.40pm and 10.50pm the night before. Bedfordshire Police’s special guns and gangs unit has taken over the investigation.
Anyone with information or CCTV footage is asked to call 101 or report online quoting reference 149 of April 2.