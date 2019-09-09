Police investigate after man beaten by gang in Bury Park

Police were called to Bury Park in the early hours of Sunday morning after a man was allegedly beaten in the street by a gang.

The incident took place in Leagrave Road near its junction with Birch Link and Dunstable Road.

The scene of the incident in Leagrave Road

A Beds Police spokesman said: "At around 2.45am on Sunday (8 September), officers attended Leagrave Road, Luton, following a report that a man had been assaulted by a number of men as he walked along the street.

"The offenders left the scene before officers arrived, and the victim did not require hospital treatment.

"If anyone was in the area at the time, and has any information, please call the police on 101 and quote reference 42 of 8 September."