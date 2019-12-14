Police investigate after man is injured in Luton-Dunstable busway collision

Police are investigating a collision on the Luton-Dunstable busway last week in which a man was injured.

At around 7pm on Saturday, December 7, a bus travelling westbound on the busway towards Dunstable collided with a pedestrian. The pedestrian was seriously injured and was taken to hospital, where he is making a recovery.

Officers are working to establish the circumstances and are asking the public for any information around the moments leading up to the incident.

Sgt James Wood, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts road policing unit, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a man walking on, or beside, the busway prior to the collision.

“We urge anyone with information that could assist our investigation to come forward. We are following lines of enquiry, but need the public’s help to determine the events leading up to the incident in which a man was seriously injured.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting Op Brecon, or via Bedfordshire Police's website.