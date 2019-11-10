Police investigate after man shot in Marsh Farm

Detectives are urging the public to come forward with information that could help an investigation after a man was shot in Luton.

Just after 11pm on Friday (8 November), police were called to Flint Close after receiving reports that two shots had been fired.

Flint Close

Officers, including armed police, attended and found a man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Beds, Cambs and Herts major crime unit are now investigating, and have been in the area making enquiries.

DI Emma Pitts, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing, and as part of our enquiries we’re keen to speak to any member of the public who has information that could help.

“In particular we’re looking to speak to anyone who was in Flint Close or the immediate area at the time of the incident, who saw a group on bicycles or a silver Vauxhall Corsa.

“At the moment we don’t believe there is any threat to the wider public, as this seems to have been a targeted incident. However, that doesn’t negate the severity of the incident, and it’s vital that anyone who has any information about who is responsible comes forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting Operation Maldon, or visit www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. You can remain anonymous.