Police investigate after man stabbed in Inkerman Street

Detectives are appealing for information after a man was stabbed in Luton in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

Police were called just before 1am to a report of a man found with stab wounds in an alleyway in Inkerman Street.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious, but stable condition.

The offenders are described as a group of four or five men, believed to be Asian, who drove away from the scene in a silver Insignia.

Detective Constable Wayne Bird, from the force’s Crime Investigation team, said: “This was an appalling attack, which has left a man in hospital with serious injuries, and we are determined to find the people responsible.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have information, who was in the area at the time, or who may have seen this silver car driving off to get in contact with us. Any information we receive will be treated with the strictest confidence."

Anyone with any information about the incident, or who may have dash cam footage of the area at the time, is asked to call DC Bird on 101 quoting reference 40/66007/19. You can also report information using the force’s online reporting centre.

Alternatively, report information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111