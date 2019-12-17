Police investigate after two court officers were threatened with a knife in Luton

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for information after two court enforcement officers were threatened with a knife in Luton on Tuesday, December 10.

At around 11.50am, two court officers approached a property in Norman Road, Luton, when they knocked on the door a man ran out, chasing them with a large knife whilst threatening them.

The offender was described as Asian, of slim build, with dark hair and stubble.

PC Paul Mahon, investigating, said: “The victims have been left shaken, and were lucky they were able to get away.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who has witnessed this incident or saw a man fitting that description in the area at the time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 40/71115/19.