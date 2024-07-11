Police investigate alleged dog attack on a child in Luton
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police in Luton are appealing for help as they investigate an alleged dog attack on a child.
The force received a report of a child being attacked by a dog in Abbots Wood Road in Luton at around 1.20pm yesterday afternoon (July 10).
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police online quoting reference 224 of July 10.