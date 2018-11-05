Police investigate incident involving a child on a bus in Luton

Police are appealing for information after an incident on a bus involving a child in Luton on Saturday.

A woman got onto the bus with a young child in a pushchair at around 4.50pm in Wheatfield Road.

A man then also got on the bus and there was a struggle between the man and the woman, with both pulling at the pushchair.

The man has then taken the child from the pushchair and got off the bus. The woman has then got off the bus, caught up with the man and they have engaged in conversation.

Another man has then joined them and the group has walked off together on the link road towards Houghton Regis.

Police have released a CCTV image of the woman and the child on the bus. The man is described as white, in his 20s and around 5ft 7ins, wearing dark clothing and spoke with a local accent.

DC Jag Dhillon, investigating, said: “We have concerns for the welfare of the child and just need to know that they are safe.

“If those involved in the incident could come forward and speak to police, or if anyone in the area saw or heard anything that may help with our enquiries, then that would be extremely helpful.”

If you have any information call 101 or report it through the force’s online reporting centre, quoting reference 268 of Saturday, November 3.