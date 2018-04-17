Police investigate knife point robbery in Luton

Police are investigating a knife point robbery in Luton on Sunday afternoon.

At about 1.30pm, in Coverdale, a man was loading his motorbike into his van when two men approached him, holding knives.

They threatened him before making off with the motorbike.

One of the offenders is described as white, thin, in his early 20s and was wearing a blue hooded top.

The second offender is described as black, thin and believed to be in his early 20s.

Detective Constable Colin Knight, investigating, said: “This incident happened in broad daylight and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it or has been offered the bike. Whilst the victim was not injured with the knives, he has been left visibly shaken and I would like to encourage anyone who has any information about the offenders to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting reference number C/17139/2018.