Police investigate serious assault in Barton-le-Clay

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Barton-le-Clay on Wednesday, November 13.

At around 5pm, a man was pushed to the floor by a man in Sharpenhoe Road. The victim’s face was then cut with an unknown weapon.

Police

The offender got into a car and left the scene, while the victim sought help in a nearby Chinese restaurant

DC Tracey Joyce, investigating, said: “This was a shocking incident, which we believe to be targeted.

"The brazen attack took place at rush hour, so I would appeal for anyone who was in the area and saw anything suspicious, or who could have recorded dash cam footage from the scene while driving past, to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact DC Joyce on 101 quoting the reference 40/65750/19, or use the online reporting tool at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report/Report.

Alternatively, you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.