Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bedfordshire Police are investigating a suspected arson after a van was deliberately set on fire in Luton.

Firefighters from Stopsley were called to a burning vehicle in Lalleford Road on Monday, June 24, at 4.38pm.

The crew used a hose reel and cutting tools to extinguish the flames.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...