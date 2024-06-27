Police investigate suspected arson after van fire in Luton
Bedfordshire Police are investigating a suspected arson after a van was deliberately set on fire in Luton.
Firefighters from Stopsley were called to a burning vehicle in Lalleford Road on Monday, June 24, at 4.38pm.
The crew used a hose reel and cutting tools to extinguish the flames.
A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "We were made aware of a suspected arson on Lalleford Road, Luton, on Monday, June 24, at 2.15pm. An investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information, call 101 and quote reference 40/34743/24."