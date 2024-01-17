Nobody has been arrested in relation to the incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police in Dunstable are investigating a suspected dog attack in the town after receiving reports of an injured deer.

The force said: “We were called around 10.45am this morning (Wednesday) to a report of an injured deer following what was believed to be a dog attack in Blow’s Downs Nature Reserve, Dunstable.