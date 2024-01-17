News you can trust since 1891
Police investigate suspected dog attack after injured deer found in Dunstable

Nobody has been arrested in relation to the incident
By Olivia Preston
Published 17th Jan 2024, 16:42 GMT
Police in Dunstable are investigating a suspected dog attack in the town after receiving reports of an injured deer.

The force said: “We were called around 10.45am this morning (Wednesday) to a report of an injured deer following what was believed to be a dog attack in Blow’s Downs Nature Reserve, Dunstable.

“Officers are following a number of lines of enquiry to establish the events around this incident. No arrests have been made.”