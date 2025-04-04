Police investigating Luton shooting want to speak to these men

Pictures of people the police want to talk to. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Two pictures have been shared by police as they appeal for witnesses of a shooting in Luton this week.

A man was shot in Needham Road just before 1.45pm on Wednesday (April 2).

The victim, who is in his 20s, is still in hospital – but police say his injuries aren’t be life threatening.

Now police have shared images of two people on the back of a bike, as they believe the pair may have information that can help with their investigation.

Detective Inspector Kim Caddy said: “This was a violent incident which took place in the middle of the day and so we are following all lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances around it.

“We have released images of two people on a bike who we would like to speak to in relation to the incident as we believe they may have vital information. We know that the images of the individuals aren’t clear, but we are hoping that the bike they are riding may help jog people’s memories.

“We understand this is concerning for members of the public, and officers are increasing their patrols in the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101 using Operation Calville.