Police investigating stolen bank card want to speak to this man - who is believed to have links to Luton

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 4th Jul 2024, 15:51 BST
Police have released these images of a man they want to speak to as they investigate a bank card theft.

Dorset Police believe the man pictured could have links to Luton.

In April, a bank card and PIN were intercepted in the post in Surrey and the card used to make fraudulent cash withdrawals, totalling £10,800.

Detective Constable Michael White, of Bournemouth Police, said: “An investigation is under way to establish exactly when the bank card and PIN code documentation were stolen.

CCTV images of the man in question. Picture: Dorset PoliceCCTV images of the man in question. Picture: Dorset Police
“As part of my enquiries, I have obtained CCTV images of a man believed to be using the stolen bank card and I would ask anyone with information about his identity to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police online or by calling 101, quoting ref 55240077323.