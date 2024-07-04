Police investigating stolen bank card want to speak to this man - who is believed to have links to Luton
Dorset Police believe the man pictured could have links to Luton.
In April, a bank card and PIN were intercepted in the post in Surrey and the card used to make fraudulent cash withdrawals, totalling £10,800.
Detective Constable Michael White, of Bournemouth Police, said: “An investigation is under way to establish exactly when the bank card and PIN code documentation were stolen.
“As part of my enquiries, I have obtained CCTV images of a man believed to be using the stolen bank card and I would ask anyone with information about his identity to please come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police online or by calling 101, quoting ref 55240077323.