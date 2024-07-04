Police investigating stolen bank card want to speak to this man - who is believed to have links to Luton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have released these images of a man they want to speak to as they investigate a bank card theft.

Dorset Police believe the man pictured could have links to Luton.

In April, a bank card and PIN were intercepted in the post in Surrey and the card used to make fraudulent cash withdrawals, totalling £10,800.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Constable Michael White, of Bournemouth Police, said: “An investigation is under way to establish exactly when the bank card and PIN code documentation were stolen.

CCTV images of the man in question. Picture: Dorset Police

“As part of my enquiries, I have obtained CCTV images of a man believed to be using the stolen bank card and I would ask anyone with information about his identity to please come forward.”