Police issue advice after spate of burglaries in Stopsley and Caddington

Bedfordshire Police is urging people to take action to help prevent their property being burgled following a spate of burglaries over the weekend.

There were a total of 37 break-ins reported over the weekend, with the Stopsley and Caddington areas being targeted, 15 in those two areas.

Detective Constable Ben Stone said: “We are working hard to crack down on burglary and arrest those responsible, however, we’re also urging the public to follow our crime prevention advice to help reduce the risk of becoming a victim.

“Please remember to double-lock doors if you can, and secure all entry points to the property. Leave a light on if you’re heading out for the evening so it looks like someone is home, and please keep an eye out for elderly and vulnerable neighbours.

“Some of these burglaries have seen offenders claiming to work for either the police or the water board in order to gain access, so we’re also reminding people of our bogus caller advice and to never allow access to your property to someone you don’t know.

“If you have an elderly relative in Bedfordshire, please speak to them about the recent burglaries and remind them of our advice, as well as to report any suspicious activity directly to us.”

Any suspicious activity can be reported to the police on 101 or by visiting the force’s online reporting centre.