Police issue appeal to track wanted Luton man

Police are appealing for help to track down a Luton man.

Thomas Wilson, aged 35, of Wauluds Bank Drive in Luton, is wanted in connection with incidents of assault (ABH), fraud and coercive control in Welwyn Garden City.

It is believed that Mr Wilson could be in the Cleethorpes area of Lincolnshire.

Thomas Wilson

Anyone who has seen Mr Wilson, or has information on his whereabouts, should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime references 41/99390/21, 41/99395/21 and 41/99398/21.

You can also report information online or speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat.