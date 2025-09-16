Some of the stolen items. Picture: Luton Community Policing Teamplaceholder image
Police looking for owners of these stolen items found in Luton

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 16th Sep 2025, 17:08 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 17:09 BST
Police are appealing for help from the public after a number of suspected stolen items were discovered in Luton.

Officers believe the belongings may have been taken from several different properties after being found at an address in Luton, and they are now eager to trace the rightful owners.

If you think any of the items could be yours, police are asking you to get in touch. To confirm your ownership, you’ll need to provide some form of proof like receipts, serial numbers, photographs, or other documentation that clearly identifies the item.

Detective Constable Pawel Karpinski said: “These items almost certainly have personal and financial value to their rightful owners. We would really like to return them, so if you recognise anything, please come forward.”

If you have information or believe you can identify any of the recovered property, email DC Karpinski at [email protected].

Do you recognise these? American Dynamics DVR and sound system.

Do you recognise these? American Dynamics DVR and sound system. Photo: Luton Community Policing Team

Do you recognise these? Drill bits and an empty box for circular saw.

Do you recognise these? Drill bits and an empty box for circular saw. Photo: Luton Community Policing Team

Do you recognise these? Titan drill and DeWalt drill.

Do you recognise these? Titan drill and DeWalt drill. Photo: Luton Community Policing Team

Do you recognise these? Spirit levels and stands in boxes.

Do you recognise these? Spirit levels and stands in boxes. Photo: Luton Community Policing Team

