Police looking for owners of these stolen items found in Luton

Officers believe the belongings may have been taken from several different properties after being found at an address in Luton, and they are now eager to trace the rightful owners.

If you think any of the items could be yours, police are asking you to get in touch. To confirm your ownership, you’ll need to provide some form of proof like receipts, serial numbers, photographs, or other documentation that clearly identifies the item.

Detective Constable Pawel Karpinski said: “These items almost certainly have personal and financial value to their rightful owners. We would really like to return them, so if you recognise anything, please come forward.”

If you have information or believe you can identify any of the recovered property, email DC Karpinski at [email protected].

1 . Stolen items Do you recognise these? American Dynamics DVR and sound system.

2 . Stolen items Do you recognise these? Drill bits and an empty box for circular saw.

3 . Stolen items Do you recognise these? Titan drill and DeWalt drill.