Police manhunt after three women brutally attacked in Luton home by intruder disguised as delivery man

Police are hunting a violent thug who brutally attacked three women in their home in Luton while posing as a delivery man.

The shocking robbery took place at a house on Montrose Avenue, Luton, on Monday, September 2.

Harrowing footage of the attack was shared on social media

CCTV footage showed that at around 10.40am, a man called with a parcel and as soon as the door was opened, launched a violent attack on a teenage girl and her grandmother inside the house, causing significant injuries.

The girl's father stated on social media that his daughter "may lose her eye" and that his mother was still in hospital.

The footage showed the young girl and her grandmother being dragged into the kitchen by the man.

During the commotion, the girl's aunt was then seen coming down the stairs before she too was violently assaulted.

After the attack, the offender left the house with a satellite TV decoder, a Wii console and another games console, and officers would like to trace these items.

Investigators have identified a man that police would like to speak with and he is believed to have travelled out of the country.

Bedfordshire Police is working with several European agencies and police forces to locate him.

DI Natalie Fletcher, investigating, said: “The level of violence displayed during this incident was truly shocking, and we continue to pursue a number of lines of enquiry, whilst supporting the victims and their family.

“We’d like to hear from anyone who has been offered these items for sale, or who may have found them discarded, since Monday.

“The offender posed as a courier to gain access to the home, and we were quickly able to establish that this person is not, or has ever been, employed by the company he pretended to be working for. Neither does he have any connection to that business.

“We are aware that footage and photos of this incident are circulating on social media and in the press. If we are to give the best chance of securing justice for these victims, we would ask that people stop circulating the film or the images, and cease speculating on the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call DI Fletcher on 101, quoting Op Parish, or visit the force’s online reporting centre.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.