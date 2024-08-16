David Dosa

The man stabbed to death in Luton yesterday (Thursday) has been named as 53-year-old David Dosa.

Mr Dosa was stabbed outside his Farley Court home yesterday afternoon.

Although formal identification has yet to take place, his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Gardner, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of Mr Dosa at this time following this tragic incident.

Police at the scene in Farley Hill.

“We are working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding his murder and currently have several lines of enquiry we are investigating. With this in mind, we are asking for anyone with footage, including CCTV, door bell or dashcam, from along Farley Hill, Whipperley Way and the surrounding streets, between1.30pm and 2.30pm on Thursday to contact us.

“Knife crime has no place in our communities and we would like to reassure the public we’re working hard to identify the person responsible for this horrific attack.”

Superintendent Lee Haines, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “We understand that this tragic incident, along with other serious knife crime incidents which have taken place in the county this week, will cause concern for our communities.

“There is simply no excuse for violence of this nature and I would like to reinforce our zero tolerance for knife crime, while reminding our knife carriers to ‘Just Drop It’ or face serious consequences.

“We are absolutely committed to continuing our work, alongside our partners, to drive down knife crime across the county. This requires a united response and our continued plea to the community is to support us. If you see something report it, if you know something report it, whether it be to us directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers, so that we can take action.”

If you have any information at all which could help with the investigation, please contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 or online quoting Op Ardennais.

You can also provide information anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.