Police officer taken to hospital after trying to stop suspicious vehicle in Houghton Regis

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A police officer was taken to hospital after trying to stop a suspicious vehicle in Houghton Regis.

The driver was arrested for multiple offences, including attempted grievous bodily harm and possession of drugs and a knife, after trying to flee the scene – colliding with another vehicle in the process.

Police were called to the Sundon Road area in the town at around 12.30pm on Friday. But as they approached the vehicle the driver sped off, injuring an officer.

A police spokesman said: “The suspect vehicle eventually came to a stop, and a man in his 20s was arrested.”

The man was charged, and remanded, in connection with attempted grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of a knife and aggravated vehicle taking.