Police officers praised for exceptional service - including DCI who built case against 'horrific' Luton paedophile

Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst and Detective Chief Inspecter Vicky Macleod

Four Bedfordshire Police officers have been praised for their exceptional service as eight new officers join the force.

And among them was Detective Chief Inspecter Vicky Macleod – who was awarded a commendation for her “professionalism and tenacity” throughout a complex four-year investigation into a Luton paedophile.

Carson Grimes was found guilty of 19 rapes, 11 indecent assaults and six counts of indecency with a child.

DCI Macleod built a “compelling case” after years gathering evidence, which resulted in Grimes being jailed for 22 years for his crimes committed between 1987 and 2008.

Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst and Detective Constable Jason Wheeler

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, was praised for 22 years of “exemplary service”.

DC Wheeler joined the force in 2003 as a response officer before he was selected to join the Priority Crime Team in 2007.

A force spokesperson said: “Since then, he has been defined by his truly outstanding investigative ability, unwavering dedication, and a deep commitment to protecting the public and upholding justice.

“He soon hopes to become a Detective Sergeant, having recently passed the National Sergeants Exam.”

The eight new police officers.

Two other officers were also given awards for their long and exemplary service at the awards on June 5.

Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst also congratulated eight new student officers graduating following the successful completion of their initial training.

Some previously worked as baristas in coffee shops, retail assistants, or had various roles in hospitality, while others were previously PCSOs or worked for the Crime Bureau.

Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst said of the day: “Thursday truly marked one of those special moments as a Chief Constable.

“In front of family and colleagues, it was an honour to welcome eight new officers to the Bedfordshire Police family, and on the same day, recognise four incredible officers and thank them for their service.

"Making the decision to become a police officer is not a one-time thing; rather, those initial stages in particular require a daily choice. Through physical training, written exams, and then being thrust into daily policing, we know it takes something special to reach the moment of passing out. Each officer should be proud of how far they have come, and I look ahead with excitement for the positive impact they will no doubt have in the future.

"To serve for over two decades is an achievement in itself, but hearing of the tangible impact that DC Wheeler and others have had throughout their careers was nothing short of remarkable. Each officer has embodied the values of Bedfordshire Police, the integrity of policing as a whole, and has been an excellent example to those following closely behind.

"On the same night, I had the privilege of presenting a commendation to DCI Macleod. Through her tenacity and relentless efforts, DCI Macleod has been instrumental in seeing one of the country's most prolific offenders of child sexual abuse jailed for life. As a result, DCI Macleod has not only brought justice to Grimes' victims, but has given a voice to those whose trauma has overcome them."

