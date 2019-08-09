Police officers seize two knives and make three arrests during Luton patrols on a single night

Beds Police seized two knives and made three arrests following patrols in Luton last night.

During patrols in Hockwell Ring, officers searched an area after smelling cannabis and spotting drug paraphernalia in a car.

Knife crime

The search revealed a hunting knife hidden under another nearby car and five men were arrested at the scene. Four were interviewed and dealt with on the spot, and another man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer and was taken into custody for questioning. He was released with no further action.

The team then headed to St Kilda Road in Lewsey Farm, where four teenagers made off when officers tried to speak to them.

When officers retraced the route the teenagers had taken, they found a knife discarded in a bush. Two were arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, then taken to police custody for questioning and were bailed while enquiries continue.

Acting Sgt Ken Foster, from the force's Boson Team, said: “In three shifts across the county, officers on Operation Sparkler patrols have seized five knives and a baseball bat, £3,000 in cash and almost £1,000 of Class A and B drugs.

"Our priority is disrupting gang-related criminality, and I am pleased we’ve been able to take a number of potentially dangerous weapons off the streets so they can’t be used to cause harm.

“Our ongoing patrols not only provide reassurance to communities in areas which have historically experienced gang issues, but provide an opportunity to gather intelligence about related criminality. Although we recognise that we can’t arrest our way out of violent crime and that education is a key part of any strategy to tackle it, enforcement activity like this is equally important to show that as a force we will continue to pursue and disrupt those involved in illegal activity.”

To report information about drug-related criminality or violent activity, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. The charity guarantees anonymity, and does not even need your name to take information from you.

You can also report information online at the Crimestoppers website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ The charity does not track or save computer or mobile phone IP addresses.