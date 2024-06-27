Police on a mission to send parcels to their owners - after stolen van carrying them was found in Luton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton officers have recovered a stolen van containing parcels and are on a mission to return them - and the vehicle - to their rightful owners.

The van was stolen from a driveway in Harlington on June 21 and discovered in Luton on Wednesday, June 26.

Luton Community Policing Team stated: "It's been a productive afternoon of intel gathering and patrols, which culminated in the recovery of this stolen van in the Bramingham area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was only stolen a few days ago, so it's a great result and will maximise forensic opportunities for our SOCO team. It's also great news for the various owners of the parcels in the rear, who hopefully will be receiving them in due course!"

The stolen van. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

Bedfordshire Police are now examining the van and once those investigations are complete it will be returned to its owner along with the parcels. No-one was arrested but inquiries are continuing.