Police on a mission to send parcels to their owners - after stolen van carrying them was found in Luton
The van was stolen from a driveway in Harlington on June 21 and discovered in Luton on Wednesday, June 26.
Luton Community Policing Team stated: "It's been a productive afternoon of intel gathering and patrols, which culminated in the recovery of this stolen van in the Bramingham area.
"It was only stolen a few days ago, so it's a great result and will maximise forensic opportunities for our SOCO team. It's also great news for the various owners of the parcels in the rear, who hopefully will be receiving them in due course!"
Bedfordshire Police are now examining the van and once those investigations are complete it will be returned to its owner along with the parcels. No-one was arrested but inquiries are continuing.
Anyone with information is asked to report information online or contact Bedfordshire Police on 101.