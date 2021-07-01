Police patrol Luton town centre after reports of youths fighting
Police were out in force in Luton town centre yesterday evening after a group of youths began fighting.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 5:01 pm
Updated
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 5:02 pm
The incident occurred while local pubs were busy following a funeral held earlier in the day.
A Beds Police spokesman said: "We were called at approximately 6.45pm yesterday (Wednesday), after it was reported that a number of youths were seen fighting in George Street, Luton.
"Police officers arrived and carried out patrols in the local area.
"Two teenagers received a verbal warning and a dispersal order was put in place.
"The police licensing team is working with Luton Council to review issues raised following the incident."