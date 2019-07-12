Police patrols arrest two men carrying knives in Luton

Two men carrying knives were arrested by police officers on patrol in Luton on Tuesday.

The force’s Boson team were carrying out patrols in Luton to combat youth violence and gang activity.

Knife crime (stock image)

Roshaan Malcolm, 25, of no fixed abode, has been charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis, and possession of a bladed article.

On searching the car he was in, officers recovered a knife and cannabis.

He appeared at court yesterday (Thursday), where he pleaded guilty to the charges and was bailed ahead of a future court appearance.

The Boson team also arrested and charged Tyriq Richards Tindle, 20, of Ashburnham Road, Luton with grievous bodily harm with intent following a stabbing in Mill Street on Monday, July 8. Police were alerted after a 19-year-old man arrived in hospital with stab wounds.

Richards Tindle was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon and has been remanded ahead of a future court appearance.